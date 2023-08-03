Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 230 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,504,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,403. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,025.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

