Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.56 Billion in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,538,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after buying an additional 809,639 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,225,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after buying an additional 775,709 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 921,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after buying an additional 316,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 597,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,415. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

