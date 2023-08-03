Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.63 Billion in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,856,000. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for about 1.9% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,461.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,200 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.