Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.37 Billion Investment in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,835,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 102.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 22,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 27,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $587,817.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,361.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 22,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,056.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

i3 Verticals Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 379,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $803.76 million, a PE ratio of -73.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.02 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

