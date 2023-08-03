Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,149 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,149 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,893,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,105,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,536,490. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $310.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

