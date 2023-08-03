Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,383,000. RH accounts for about 1.3% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.87.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $11.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $399.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,999. RH has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.19.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

