Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,774,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.35. 1,602,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $59.66.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

