Scotiabank Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Target Price to C$48.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ANDHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.75 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Shares of OTCMKTS ANDHF remained flat at $37.58 during midday trading on Thursday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

