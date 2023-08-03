SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €7.48 ($8.22) and last traded at €7.48 ($8.22). 91,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.60 ($8.35).

SGL Carbon Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $914.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.48.

About SGL Carbon

(Get Free Report)

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.