Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Increases By 5.1%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 84,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

BSET stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 10,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,287. The company has a market cap of $149.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

BSET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 124.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.