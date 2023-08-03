Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Increases By 5.1%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 84,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance
BSET stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 10,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,287. The company has a market cap of $149.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BSET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 124.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
