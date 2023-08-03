Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expands By 8.2%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the period. 5.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 179,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.84. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

