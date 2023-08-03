Short Interest in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOW) Decreases By 7.2%

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ BYNOW traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,535. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. byNordic Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in byNordic Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOW – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,868 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in byNordic Acquisition were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on technology growth companies in the northern part of Europe.

