Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Rises By 6.1%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,800 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 423,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of CLVR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 93,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.29. Clever Leaves has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.10.
Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 326.85%.
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.
