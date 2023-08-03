Short Interest in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expands By 6.9%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 7,870,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FGEN

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 8,897 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $151,604.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $67,718.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $151,604.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,170 shares of company stock worth $658,566. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 31.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in FibroGen by 88.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 10.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 143,108 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FibroGen by 37.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.