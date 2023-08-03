Short Interest in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Rises By 6.0%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,350,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 18,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Roth Mkm downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $8.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Trading Down 1.5 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 4,715,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,585,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

