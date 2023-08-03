Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) is Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 918,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,250 shares during the quarter. Simulations Plus accounts for 2.7% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $40,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,235,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 84,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.94 million, a PE ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 0.56. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $67.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $48,895.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,812.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $699,715.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,840,212 shares in the company, valued at $165,397,930.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa Lavange sold 992 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $48,895.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,812.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,351. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

