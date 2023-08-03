SingularityNET Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $265.56 million and approximately $18.27 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,144.17 or 1.00055468 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002254 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843866 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.22218054 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $13,053,403.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.