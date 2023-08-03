Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SLTTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cormark cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLTTF remained flat at $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

