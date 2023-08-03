SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $368.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $350.59.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $5.00 on Wednesday, hitting $190.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,380. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $189.30 and a 12-month high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

