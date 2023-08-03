SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Sold by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the period. SomaLogic comprises approximately 0.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of SomaLogic worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SomaLogic by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SomaLogic by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SomaLogic by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SomaLogic by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic Price Performance

SLGC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.18. 256,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

SomaLogic Profile

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 146.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

