Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Gap Down to $18.48

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.48, but opened at $17.00. Sotera Health shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 119,607 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Sotera Health Trading Down 4.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.70 million. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a positive return on equity of 46.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sotera Health by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

