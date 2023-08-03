Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DALXF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. CIBC downgraded Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 3.1 %

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. 33,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,141. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

