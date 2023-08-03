SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,703 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 70.4% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $74,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,363,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,583. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

