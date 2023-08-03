STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Down 2.5%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.86 and last traded at $53.88. Approximately 81,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 675,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. William Blair lowered STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72 and a beta of 1.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

