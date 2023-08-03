Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.54.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.60. 3,264,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,250. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $103.32. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

