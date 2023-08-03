Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0251

Status (SNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Status has a total market cap of $96.81 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,138.27 or 1.00054257 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,984,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,858,984,890.8929386 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02520412 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,634,195.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.