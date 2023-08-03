STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on STEP Energy Services
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
About STEP Energy Services
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than STEP Energy Services
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.