STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

About STEP Energy Services

Shares of OTCMKTS SNVVF remained flat at $2.86 during trading on Thursday. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

