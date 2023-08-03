Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Steven Madden makes up approximately 1.5% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $22,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

