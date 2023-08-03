Steward Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.00. 386,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,763. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.57 and a 200 day moving average of $221.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

