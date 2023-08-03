Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) to Hold

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $654.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

