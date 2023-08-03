StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Stratasys Stock Performance
Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.45. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.72.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.
