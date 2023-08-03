StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.45. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

About Stratasys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,606,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Stratasys by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 127,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 46,955 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 76.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 50,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

