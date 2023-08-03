StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Price Performance

CFMS stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.43. Conformis has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 75.43% and a negative net margin of 74.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

