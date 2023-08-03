Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Announces Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $266.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.13 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Stoneridge updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.10)-$0.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.10-$0.10 EPS.

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.59. 75,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,648. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $566.43 million, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,049,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 677,632 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,046,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,279,000 after purchasing an additional 122,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 4th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

