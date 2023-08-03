Stratis Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $71.40 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,836.34 or 0.06305580 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00042889 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00021118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,794,279 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

