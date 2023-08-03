Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

GPCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $31.86 on Thursday. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

