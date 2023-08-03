Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.
GPCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Structure Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $31.86 on Thursday. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08.
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Structure Therapeutics Company Profile
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
