Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

In other Superior Drilling Products news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 90,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,498.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,340,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,998.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 135,803 shares of company stock valued at $162,038. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

