Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.74. 699,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,179,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. Research analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,833 shares of company stock worth $380,652. 23.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Taboola.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taboola.com by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com by 127.7% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,575 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

