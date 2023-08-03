Tanweer Sheikh Ansari Sells 1,000 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) EVP Tanweer Sheikh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $13,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

First of Long Island stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 58,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of First of Long Island

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 2,165.3% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

