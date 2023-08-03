TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,454,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 3,515,851 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WULF. Northland Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 375.21% and a negative return on equity of 80.23%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Research analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 433,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

