Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion. Terex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.

Shares of TEX stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. Terex has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.18.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 42,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

