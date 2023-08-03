Terra (LUNA) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $192.12 million and $45.36 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000962 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002478 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 336,982,907 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

