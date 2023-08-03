TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches Market Cap of $149.64 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $149.64 million and approximately $20.40 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00042794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00029785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,795,906,068 coins and its circulating supply is 9,790,666,837 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.