Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.02 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.55 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,120,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,397,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TEVA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 182,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

