The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 673,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.44.
Shares of NYSE COO traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $389.82. The company had a trading volume of 353,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,924. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.97 and its 200-day moving average is $364.93.
Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
