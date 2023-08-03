The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 591,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,152. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

