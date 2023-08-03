The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Short Interest Update

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

ENSG traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.84 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $967,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

