The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.91), Briefing.com reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.30. 261,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.63. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $108.71 and a one year high of $148.78. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,787.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently -10,796.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THG

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.