The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $85.49. 14,013,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,354,657. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $156.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

