Timken (NYSE:TKR) Shares Gap Down to $91.35

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.35, but opened at $79.70. Timken shares last traded at $80.61, with a volume of 264,207 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.22.

Timken Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Timken’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Timken by 2,606.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

