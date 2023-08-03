Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 46.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,615 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $534,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,113,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,642,566. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Get Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.